WATCH: Clemson football team returns home after win against Ohio State

Countdown to the Championship

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson football team returned to the Upstate Sunday following their win in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Tigers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23 at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The team’s plane landed at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport around 9:30pm after a short delay leaving Phoenix, AZ.

Watch the full video of the team’s arrival above.

Up next, the Clemson Tigers will face the LSU Tigers in the CFP National Championship game on January 13.

