WATCH: Clemson football team returns home after win against Ohio State

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson football team returned to the Upstate Sunday following their win in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Tigers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23 at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The team’s plane landed at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport around 9:30pm after a short delay leaving Phoenix, AZ.

Up next, the Clemson Tigers will face the LSU Tigers in the CFP National Championship game on January 13.