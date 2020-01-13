Downtown Clemson prepares for watch party

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Clemson will hold a watch party for another year on College Ave in downtown Clemson, S.C.

Manager Shawn Cartmill at The Tiger Sports Shop on that street said he’s ready to provide National Championship gear to fans if the Tigers win the game.

City leaders said the open container law would be relaxed for the area on College Ave between Keith St. and Highway 93 on Monday evening.

Patrons will be allowed to bring beverages onto the street to watch the National Championship game rain or shine on large screens, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The City of Clemson said law enforcement will be looking to make sure those consuming alcoholic beverages are over 21 and wearing a wristband, provided for free by the city.

The Clemson Ave area will be blocked off to traffic beginning at 5 p.m. and open again at 2:30 a.m.. The city announced that cars parked in that area after 5 p.m. will be removed.

Cartmill said he attended the city watch party last year and was pleased to find fans respectful of each other and the surrounding property. He said he expected no issues this year and would attend again.

Cartmill said his store sells only Clemson Tigers gear and would open for two hours after the game to sell about 500 National Championship T-Shirts.

He said he would be receiving more licensed National Championship gear Tuesday if the team took home a win against LSU.