Fans welcome Clemson Tigers home after Fiesta Bowl win

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers returned home Sunday night after their big win against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night, and they had a crowd of fans ready to welcome them back.

7 News spoke with some of the fans who spent hours in the rain, waiting for their favorite team to arrive.

“It’s a great time to be a fan, to follow Clemson,” Jinny Williams said. “Win, lose, or draw, we still love the paw.”

Jinny Williams graduated from Clemson in 2002 and said she’s been cheering for her Alma Mater ever since.

“It’s a great group of guys,” she said. “They have their hearts in the right place. They’re motivated. They’re focused on the right things.”

So, when the Tigers beat Ohio State Saturday night, she didn’t have to think twice about being there to welcome her favorite team home as they landed at the GSP International Airport Sunday night.

Even with the rain, and a slight delay due to maintenance issues with their plane in Phoenix, she told 7 News she was all in and waiting for the Tigers was all worth it.

“You’re among a ton of other Clemson fans, so you’ve got a Clemson family here, and it’s just fun,” she said.

In fact, it’s something she and her family have done before and hope to do again.

“I would go to all of the games if I could, but this is just quick and easy for us. We live around here,” she said.

And Williams’ family wasn’t the only group of fans to wait for the team’s arrival.

One fan celebrated his birthday the same day as the Fiesta Bowl and told 7 News a Clemson win was the best gift he could’ve asked for. Being able to welcome them home was the icing on the cake.

“I was very nervous. I was just praying, just hoping we could win the game, and things turned out for the best,” Hayden Goode said. “It was a good birthday.”

Another fan said her love for orange and purple runs in her family.

“My daddy loves the Tigers and we always watch them on TV when they play,” 6-year-old Mady Hickerson said.

Every fan 7 News spoke to said they can’t wait to cheer their team on in the national championship game.

“Beat Joe Burrow, sack ’em, and go, Tigers,” Goode said.

Now that they’re home, the Tigers can start preparing for the championship game, which will be held in New Orleans on January 13th. There, they’ll face the LSU Tigers.