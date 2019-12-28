Clemson moves on to title game with 29-23 win over Ohio St

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs in for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Clemson beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 Saturday night at the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game.

The Tigers went 94 yards on four plays in 1:18, with Lawrence completing all three of his passes and mixing in an 11-yard run. The sophomore quarterback who has never lost a college start passed for 259 yards and two scores and ran for a career-high 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown late in the first half.

Lawrence added a 2-point conversion to Tee Higgins, but it left plenty of time for Ohio State and Justin Fields to respond. The Buckeyes drove to the Clemson 23, but on second-and-7, Fields fired to the end zone and was picked off by Nolan Turner with 37 seconds left. Ohio State receiver Chris Olave had broken off his route and left Fields throwing to no one.

One more knee from Lawrence and defending national champion Clemson had secured its 29th straight victory and fourth trip to the CFP championship game in five years.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson safety Nolan Turner during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Clemson safety Nolan Turner (24) intercepts an Ohio State pass during the final minute of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Clemson running back Travis Etienne runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

LIVE GAME UPDATES:

12:04AM – It’s over! Clemson beats Ohio State 29-23 to win the Fiesta Bowl and a chance to face off against LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

12:00AM – With 37 seconds left, Clemson gets the interception in the end zone to put a stop to Ohio State’s comeback bid. 29-23 Clemson.

11:49PM – Tigers retake the lead! Travis Etienne with a 34-yard touchdown catch. Trevor Lawrence then passes to Tee Higgins for the two-point conversion. 29-23 Clemson.

11:24PM – A 23-yard touchdown reception by Chris Olave puts Ohio State back on top. 23-21 Ohio State.

11:15PM – We’re headed to the fourth quarter with Clemson in the lead. 21-16 Clemson.

10:47PM – Clemson capitalizes on a costly Ohio State penalty. Travis Etienne puts the Tigers in the lead with a 53-yard touchdown reception. 21-16 Clemson.

(AP) – Clemson’s top receiver Tee Higgins has returned after being injured early against No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Higgins returned for the start of the second half.

10:04PM – We’re headed to halftime in Glendale. Clemson has cut the Ohio State lead from 16 down to 2.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne, right front, scores against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Clemson running back Travis Etienne, left, runs for a touchdown past Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs in for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields carries the ball during the first half against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passes under pressure from Clemson safety K’Von Wallace during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

9:55PM – Clemson gets closer with a career-long 67-yard touchdown run from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. 16-14 Ohio State.

9:44PM – Clemson gets on the board! Travis Etienne runs it eight yards for a touchdown. 16-7 Ohio State.

9:30PM – That’s the third field goal of the night (33 yards) for Blake Haubeil as the Buckeyes continue to blank the Tigers. 16-0 Ohio State.

9:11PM – After a possible touchdown was overturned on review, Ohio State kicks a 22-yard field goal to extend their lead. 13-0 Ohio State.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Blake Haubeil #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes kicks a field goal against the Clemson Tigers during the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers after making a first down catch in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers takes the snap against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball for 68-yard a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball for 68-yard a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: The American flag is displayed over the field prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

(AP) – Clemson’s top receiver Tee Higgins has been injured while trying to make an acrobatic catch against No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Higgins was injured early in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal after being hit along the sideline.

Higgins lost his helmet on the hit and was attended to by Clemson’s trainers before heading to the locker room with a towel over his head.

9:04PM – That’s the end of the first quarter. 10-0 Ohio State.

8:42PM – The Buckeyes extend their lead with a 68-yard touchdown run from J.K. Dobbins. 10-0 Ohio State.

8:40PM – Clemson’s first drive of the game ends with a missed 49-yard field goal. 3-0 Ohio State.

8:30PM – With a field goal, Ohio State scores first in the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes lead the Clemson Tigers 3-0.

The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will face LSU after the Tigers’ 63-28 blowout victory over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: A general view before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: A general view of the 50-yard line before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warmups prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warmups prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Fans cheer prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Will Swinney #22 of the Clemson Tigers takes the field prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, A.Z. (WSPA) – The time has come! The College Football Playoff semifinal is finally here.

Clemson and Ohio State play at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game is on ESPN.

This is the earliest they have been played in the six-year-old system, and only three weeks after conference title games.

With the national championship game on Jan. 13, the 15-day break after the semifinals is the longest scheduled for any College Football Playoff, which has dates set through the 2025 season.

Dabo Swinney at Fiesta Bowl media day. The Travis Tritt song “it’s a great day to be alive” was playing in the room as he entered. He noted such. Compares OSU DL to his last season. Says Chase Young vs Jackson Carman is must-see TV, the whole OL/DL battle as well. pic.twitter.com/jq5ndXFK3e — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) December 26, 2019

At the Fiesta Bowl Media Day, Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers, who’ve won two of the last three CFP National Championships, are “looking forward to Saturday night–it’s going to be a heck of a ball game, two great teams that I think really are kind of mirror images of each other in a lot of ways. I think it’ll probably come down to a few plays.”

We’ll continue to provide coverage throughout the day.