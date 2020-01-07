countdown

D

H

M

S
WATCH LIVE NOW

Talking Tigers: Breaking down the National Championship game

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – On Monday, Jan. 13, the Clemson Tigers will play the LSU Tigers for a national title in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

As players continue prep for the big game, we’re going to be bringing you the latest coverage of the championship each night during our “Talking Tigers: Countdown To The Championship” digital-only live show.

WSPA-TV 7 News Carolinas’ Family Sports Director Pete Yanity and sports anchor Todd Summers will host the show each night, which will feature discussions with sports anchors in Louisiana.

The show will begin each night at 8 p.m. and will run through Jan. 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store