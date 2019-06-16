Current NFL Players Return to Upstate for Annual Football Camps and Fun Day in Central & Greenwood

Jarvis Jenkins, DeShawn Williams & Shaq Lawson returned to Daniel High School for their annual youth football camp. Fellow Clemson Tiger Andre Ellington was also on hand to help out as more than 200 kids came out to learn from some of the best Lions of all-time.

At Greenwood High School, D..J. Swearinger held his 6th annual football camp with about 200 kids taking part.

Across town, Josh Norman also hosted his annual family fun day in which kids from the community got to enjoy inflatables, face painting as well as get pictures and autographs with the current Washington Redskins star.