Clemson –

Saturday morning inside Death Valley, Clemson held its first scrimmage of preseason practice and Coach Swinney said the Tigers ran about 120 plays and did a lot of good on good.

Dabo added that he was pleased with Cade Klubnik’s performance and that his sophomore quarterback made some really nice throws although he did also have one interception.

Cole Turner & Jake Briningstool led the way from a receiving standpoint in the 2-hour work-out.

Defensively the Tigers had a fumble recovery and an interception and Coach Swinney said that Xavier Thomas was a problem for the offense.

Clemson will take Sunday off and resume preseason practice on Monday.