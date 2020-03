FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after his team scored during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against LSU in New Orleans. The Tigers have locked up the best recruiting class of the Dabo Swinney era, which already includes two national titles and five playoff appearances. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Head Coach Dabo Swinney shared a taped message with fans Wednesday updating the current operations for Clemson’s football program.

Over the course of 42 minutes, Swinney answers questions regarding student-athlete/staff health, current staff routine, student-athlete academic support and more off-season adjustments as coronavirus concerns alter much of the sports world.

