SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced the 2019 football postseason awards today (Nov. 26). Selections include the coaches’ All-Conference teams and specialty award winners in addition to the league’s All-Freshman team. The Southern Conference Sports Media Association also selected its football All-Conference team and specialty awards for the 2019 season.

In the major specialty awards, Joe Newman was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the coaches and media. Blake Jeresaty earned the Jacob Blocking Trophy, while Josh Conklin was named Coach of the Year by the media.