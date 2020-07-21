Dabo’s foundation holding virtual fundraiser

Dabo Swinney’s All In Foundation will hold a virtual fundraiser Wednesday beginning at 7pm.

The necessity to go virtual is the result of the pandemic.

Below are details:

WHAT: Dabo’s All In Team Foundation’s – ALL IN Virtual Fundraising Event – presented by The Shepherd Hotel of Downtown Clemson

WHEN: Wednesday, July 22at 7 p.m. ET

THEME: “We are ALL IN This Together”

WHERE: Virtually, in the comfort of your own home, by registering at dabo.home.qtego.net! You will be able to watch the live stream & bid through your phone, tablet, or computer at the same time!

HOW/WHEN CAN I REGISTER & WHAT DOES IT COST?

– Registration is open now! Go to dabo.home.qtego.net to register!

– Registering for just the Silent Auction is free! Registering to view the live stream on Wednesday, July 22 is $50 per registration.

OUR “WHY”

Since 2009, Dabo’s All In Team Foundation has raised and donated over $5.5 MILLION to our core focus areas of Breast Cancer Research, The Family Effect, ClemsonLIFE, and CallMeMISTER, as well as to hundreds of South Carolina-based research teams, non-profits and organizations that have been doing their part to make our communities better. OUR part is to empower and support these people by providing them with the funding they need to continue their great work.

WHAT WILL THE VIRTUAL EVENT INCLUDE?

– Dabo and Kathleen Swinney, of course!

– A silent auction featuring one of a kind Clemson items!

– A behind-the-scenes look at some of the updates that have happened in the Allen N. Reeves Football Operations Complex over the last couple of months!

– Candid conversations between Coach Swinney and both current and former Clemson Football student-athletes.

– A special guest speaker with an extremely powerful message that you WILL NOT want to miss.

– A surprise guest appearance (or two)!

– T-shirts, giveaways, a live auction & SO MUCH MORE!