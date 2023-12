Orangeburg – The Daniel defense stopped Camden’s 2-point conversion attempt in overtime to win the 3A state title, 49-48. Lions quarterback Kolton Chapman had 130 yards passing & a TD while running for 117 yards & 2 TD’s.

Ja’Kari Bennett ran for 145 yards & 3 TD’s to help Daniel secure its 3rd state title in 4 years and 8th state championship all-time.