Fountain Inn –
Former USC Upstate golfer and current Fountain Inn resident Danny Brock shot a final round 70 to win the Greenville County Amateur at Fox Run Country Club by one shot at 10-under par.
Brock also won this event in 2018.
by: Todd Summers
