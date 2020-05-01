Darlington, Charlotte on NASCAR return map

FLE – In this Sept. 2, 2018, file photo, Denny Hamlin (11) leads the pack to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR will get its season back on track starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without spectators, and the premier Cup Series plans to race four times in 10 days at a pair of iconic tracks. The revised schedule released Thursday, April 30, 2020, goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday races — fulfilling fans longtime plea for midweek events. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The premier Cup Series will then race three more times in a 10-day span, with one more at Darlington and then two at the track outside Charlotte, North Carolina. NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.

