Darlington Xfinity Series race postponed

FLE – In this Sept. 2, 2018, file photo, Denny Hamlin (11) leads the pack to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR will get its season back on track starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without spectators, and the premier Cup Series plans to race four times in 10 days at a pair of iconic tracks. The revised schedule released Thursday, April 30, 2020, goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday races — fulfilling fans longtime plea for midweek events. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Heavy rains have postponed the Xfinity Series’ return to racing at Darlington. The race was called off after waiting about two hours of sometimes heavy rain. Officials moved the event to Thursday at noon. The race will be the series first event since March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down NASCAR and all other major sports. Air Titan dryers were sent out three times to clear up some of the water before they were parked as the rain intensified. One of the busiest weeks in Darlington history will continue Wednesday night with another Cup Series race, the second in four days.

