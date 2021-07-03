Dash snap Drive’s 3-game winning streak 5-1

Greenville, S.C. (Greenville Drive) – Greenville tied the game, 1-1, in the third inning, but the Dash immediately regained control the following frame and never relented, snapping the Drive’s three-game winning streak with a 5-1 win Saturday night at Fluor Field.

The Drive offense could only muster a single run on the night via a Christian Koss sacrifice fly in the third. Koss went 1-for-3 on the night with the lone RBI. Tyreque Reed was the top performer for Greenville, compiling two hits in four at-bats, the only multi-hit affair of the game. This extended his hitting-streak to eight games. Tyler Esplin registered one knock to extend his hitting-streak to nine games. The Drive’s eight hits were spread out among seven of the nine starting batters.

Grant Gambrell took the loss for Greenville, tossing a career-high 6.0 innings as the starter. This is the fifth time this season a Greenville starter has reached the 6.0 inning mark. He only allowed three hits on the night, though two of them were home runs – the only two runs he surrendered. He struck out seven batters. Three relievers followed Gambrell, each tossing 1.0 inning. Yorvin Pantoja walked two and struck out three, allowing one run. Dylan Spacke followed, giving up three hits and two runs, walking one and tallying two punchouts. Jose Espada pitched a clean ninth inning, retiring all three batters he faced on only seven pitches.

Dan Metzdorf earned the win in relief for Winston-Salem, tossing 4.1 innings of one-run ball, striking out two batters. He entered the game in the second inning after Dash starter Johan Dominguez was ejected during a foreign substance check following the first inning.

The Dash opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a solo blast to left-center off the bat of Lenyn Sosa, giving Winston-Salem a 1-0 lead.

This lead did not last long, however. In the bottom of the third inning, Kole Cottam started things off for the Drive with a double to left field. A Nick Sogard groundout advanced Cottam to third, and Koss lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Cottam and even the score at 1-1.

Winston-Salem responded quickly, retaking the lead with another solo homer in the top of the fourth inning, this time off the bat of Luis Curbelo. The Dash led, 2-1.

The away team tacked on another run in the top of the seventh. A dropped pop-up that would’ve been the third out kept the inning alive, and the Dash capitalized when a Pantoja wild pitch brought home Gunnar Troutwine. Winston-Salem’s lead then stood at 3-1.

W piled on some insurance runs in the top of the ninth. An AJ Gill double down the left field line plated Curbelo. Johan Cruz followed with a sacrifice fly, putting the Dash ahead, 5-1, to finish off the Drive.

Game six is scheduled for 6:05 pm Sunday night at Fluor Field. The Drive are set to throw Chris Murphy while the Dash are slated to start Kaleb Roper.