COLUMBIA (USC SID) – Cole Messina drove in four runs but the University of South Carolina baseball team fell for the second straight day to Auburn in a 9-5 decision Saturday afternoon (April 29) at Founders Park.

Messina had a two-run double in the fifth and a two-run home run in the seventh but the Gamecocks had just six hits on the day and allowed six runs in the first two innings. Auburn homered four times and had 12 hits on the afternoon.

Jack Mahoney was tagged with the loss, allowing five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Cade Austin pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and one run with three strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina dropped its first home series of the season.

Auburn has now won six straight against the Gamecocks since 2019.

Carolina had four doubles on the day from Messina, Michael Braswell, Jonathan French and Caleb Denny.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Auburn will close the series on Sunday, April 30 at a new time of 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.