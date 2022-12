(WSPA) – Diesel the Powdersville Patriot won the 2022 Mascot Challenge Contest sponsored by Ingles Markets.

Powdersville defeated the Clinton Red Devils to take this year’s Mascot Challenge with more than 66,000 votes.

Powdersville High School received a $500 donation from Ingles Markets for their win.

7NEWS presented the check Thursday to Diesel during a ceremony at the high school.