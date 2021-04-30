Division I Softball announces Clemson as host site for preliminary round of championship

by: WSPA Staff

FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, an athlete stands near a NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas. The NCAA is poised to take a significant step toward allowing college athletes to earn money without violating amateurism rules. The Board of Governors will be briefed Tuesday, Oct. 29 by administrators who have been examining whether it would be feasible to allow college athletes to profit of their names, images and likenesses. A California law set to take effect in 2023 would make it illegal for NCAA schools in the state to prevent athletes from signing personal endorsement deals. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced Clemson as one of the 20 predetermined preliminary round sites for this year’s Division I Softball Championship Friday.

Due to COVID-19 protocol, the NCAA said it was necessary to conduct NCAA championship competitions at predetermined sites.

The 20 potential host site institutions are as follows:

AlabamaMichigan
ArizonaMissouri
Arizona StateOklahoma
ArkansasOklahoma State
ClemsonOregon
FloridaTennessee
Florida StateTexas
GeorgiaUCLA
KentuckyVirginia Tech
LSUWashington

