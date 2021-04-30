Division I Softball announces Clemson as host site for preliminary round of championship

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced Clemson as one of the 20 predetermined preliminary round sites for this year’s Division I Softball Championship Friday.
Due to COVID-19 protocol, the NCAA said it was necessary to conduct NCAA championship competitions at predetermined sites.
The 20 potential host site institutions are as follows:
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Arizona
|Missouri
|Arizona State
|Oklahoma
|Arkansas
|Oklahoma State
|Clemson
|Oregon
|Florida
|Tennessee
|Florida State
|Texas
|Georgia
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|Virginia Tech
|LSU
|Washington