Roebuck –

Tuesday afternoon Jake Morris was on the practice fields at Dorman just like he has been hundreds of times over the last couple of decades, but this time was different, as the former Cavs player and assistant coach was roaming the sidelines as head coach for the first time.

Morris played for Dorman from 2006-2009, was hired as an assistant coach in 2014 and worked his way from Gable Middle School head coach, to 9th grade head coach, to JV head coach to varsity assistant coach last season, to head coach this season.