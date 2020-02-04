Dorman appealing to SCHSL for national tourney clearance

Dorman’s boys basketball team (21-1) is ranked as high as number three nationally and could potentially be invited to play in the GEICO Nationals in New York City later this spring but has been denied in its initial attempt to gain clearance for such by the South Carolina High School League.

The school released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

Dorman High School requested permission from the SCHSL several week ago for the boys basketball team to be able to play in the Geico Nationals tournament in NY City on April 2-4 if they receive an invitation. Today the school learned that the request was denied by the SCHSL. Dorman will appeal to the SCHSL Executive Committee next Wednesday, February 12.



Dorman needs permission from the SCHSL to compete in the tournament because it falls outside of the competitive season window.

A message was left for SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton Tuesday afternoon.

An invitation to the GEICO event would come in early March. It’s considered the national championship tournament for high school basketball with an eight team, single elimination format.

The Cavaliers are number three in this week’s ESPN Poll and fifth in the MaxPreps National Top 25, which has had them in its top 10 for several weeks.

Dorman visits Hillcrest Tuesday night seeking a 20th straight win.

The Cavaliers are three-time defending South Carolina 5A champs as well.