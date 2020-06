Roebuck –

Dorman began phase one of summer workouts early Monday morning with several safety precautions in place.

Head Coach Dave Gutshall came up with a plan to meet SCHSL guidelines in which all players were screened and had temperatures checked before the workouts got underway. The athletes worked out in groups of nine or smaller and rotated between 4 stations, all outside.

Watch as Coach Gutshall takes us through the Cavaliers process step-by-step.