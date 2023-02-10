Spartanburg –
Dorman boys defeat Spartanburg 58-33 to complete a perfect season in region play.
The Dorman girls also win the region with a 69-32 win at Spartanburg.
Riverside boys fall at Greer 47-42, combined with a Wade Hampton victory over Eastside 83-58, gives the Generals the region title and top seed in next weeks playoffs.
Friday night scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson 69, Cheraw 60
Augusta Christian, Ga. 69, Hammond 40
Beaufort Academy 55, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 45
Blythewood 53, Spring Valley 50
Cathedral Academy 73, St. John’s Christian Academy 62
Dorman 58, Spartanburg 33
Georgia Force Christian, Ga. 63, Lowcountry Wildcats 57
Great Falls 62, C.A. Johnson 52
Hilton Head Christian Academy 65, Hilton Head Prep 23
James F. Byrnes 59, Gaffney 47
Lucy G. Beckham 61, Colleton County 42
Mauldin 64, Woodmont 62
North Central 73, Buford 55
Patrick Henry Academy 83, Colleton Prep 37
Pinewood Prep 66, Northwood Academy 46
Ridge View 50, A.C. Flora 46
Robert E. Lee Academy 51, King’s Academy 36
Spartanburg Day 45, Oakbrook Prep 31
Westwood 57, Richland Northeast 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 53, Ridge View 50
Bluffton 42, May River 11
Cambridge Academy 38, Richard Winn Academy 22
Catawba Ridge 66, Northwestern 36
Cathedral Academy 76, St. John’s Christian Academy 14
Chapin 37, White Knoll 23
Dorman 69, Spartanburg 32
Great Falls 39, C.A. Johnson 21
Hammond 67, Augusta Christian, Ga. 25
Heathwood Hall 77, Cardinal Newman 16
James F. Byrnes 60, Gaffney 39
James Island 35, Hilton Head Island 34
Lake Marion 56, Academic Magnet 51
Lowcountry Wildcats 49, Providence HomeSchool 27
Lucy G. Beckham 59, Colleton County 33
Mauldin 58, Woodmont 35
Mid-Carolina 40, Saluda 31
Northwood Academy 55, Pinewood Prep 25
Patrick Henry Academy 69, Colleton Prep 33
Rock Hill 53, Clover 31
South Pointe 64, York Comprehensive 19
Southside 53, Wren 34
Spartanburg Day 62, Oakbrook Prep 19
Spring Valley def. Blythewood, forfeit
Summerville 42, Fort Dorchester 30
T.L. Hanna 95, Boiling Springs 25
Timberland 52, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46
Wade Hampton (G) 66, Eastside 46
West Oak 49, Crescent 22
Westwood 58, Richland Northeast 15