Spartanburg –

Dorman boys defeat Spartanburg 58-33 to complete a perfect season in region play.

The Dorman girls also win the region with a 69-32 win at Spartanburg.

Riverside boys fall at Greer 47-42, combined with a Wade Hampton victory over Eastside 83-58, gives the Generals the region title and top seed in next weeks playoffs.

Friday night scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson 69, Cheraw 60

Augusta Christian, Ga. 69, Hammond 40

Beaufort Academy 55, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 45

Blythewood 53, Spring Valley 50

Cathedral Academy 73, St. John’s Christian Academy 62

Dorman 58, Spartanburg 33

Georgia Force Christian, Ga. 63, Lowcountry Wildcats 57

Great Falls 62, C.A. Johnson 52

Hilton Head Christian Academy 65, Hilton Head Prep 23

James F. Byrnes 59, Gaffney 47

Lucy G. Beckham 61, Colleton County 42

Mauldin 64, Woodmont 62

North Central 73, Buford 55

Patrick Henry Academy 83, Colleton Prep 37

Pinewood Prep 66, Northwood Academy 46

Ridge View 50, A.C. Flora 46

Robert E. Lee Academy 51, King’s Academy 36

Spartanburg Day 45, Oakbrook Prep 31

Westwood 57, Richland Northeast 56

—

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 53, Ridge View 50

Bluffton 42, May River 11

Cambridge Academy 38, Richard Winn Academy 22

Catawba Ridge 66, Northwestern 36

Cathedral Academy 76, St. John’s Christian Academy 14

Chapin 37, White Knoll 23

Dorman 69, Spartanburg 32

Great Falls 39, C.A. Johnson 21

Hammond 67, Augusta Christian, Ga. 25

Heathwood Hall 77, Cardinal Newman 16

James F. Byrnes 60, Gaffney 39

James Island 35, Hilton Head Island 34

Lake Marion 56, Academic Magnet 51

Lowcountry Wildcats 49, Providence HomeSchool 27

Lucy G. Beckham 59, Colleton County 33

Mauldin 58, Woodmont 35

Mid-Carolina 40, Saluda 31

Northwood Academy 55, Pinewood Prep 25

Patrick Henry Academy 69, Colleton Prep 33

Rock Hill 53, Clover 31

South Pointe 64, York Comprehensive 19

Southside 53, Wren 34

Spartanburg Day 62, Oakbrook Prep 19

Spring Valley def. Blythewood, forfeit

Summerville 42, Fort Dorchester 30

T.L. Hanna 95, Boiling Springs 25

Timberland 52, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46

Wade Hampton (G) 66, Eastside 46

West Oak 49, Crescent 22

Westwood 58, Richland Northeast 15