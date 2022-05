Saturday afternoon in Roebuck, Dorman rallied from a 2-1 deficit through 5 innings to defeat Mauldin 7-2 in a 5A baseball playoff elimination game. In the win, Braden Harrison hit a solo home run to highlight a 6-run, 6th inning.

In 5A softball playoff action, reigning state champion Byrnes defeated Gaffney 7-1 Saturday afternoon in Duncan.