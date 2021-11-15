Dorman High School Head Football Coach announces retirement

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman High School Football Head Football Coach announced his retirement Monday.

After 29 years on the field, Coach Dave Gutshall shared his retirement plans with coaching staff and players.

Coach Gutshall began leading the Cavalier football program in 1993, and tallied a 279-105 record during his Dorman tenure.

Gutshall led Dorman to the state championship game eight times, winning the title in 2000 and 2009. Under his leadership the Cavaliers also won ten region championships.

“There have been so many supportive people in the community during my years at Dorman who have stayed close to me including former players and coaches and I’m so appreciative to them. The players and coaches are like family to me because of the relationships that you build with them,” said Gutshall.

Coach Gutshall’s stats and reputation earned him a spot in the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Prior to coming to Dorman in 1993, Coach Gutshall coached at three schools in North Carolina. His overall career record is 418-145 with five state championships.

In addition to spending extra time with his family, Coach Gutshall is already making plans to travel. “I’m going to miss coaching but I’ve been going to football practice for 60 years because my dad was my high school coach, but I’m working on a plan to fill that little hole. I look forward to taking a fall trip next year to see the leaves change in New England that I’ve never been able to do because of football season.”

Coach Gutshall will remain on the staff at District Six for the remainder of the school year. The search for his replacement will begin soon.