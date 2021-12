ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman High School has scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon to name their new head football coach.

After Dave Gutshall’s retirement last month, the school has searched for a replacement to lead the program.

Per sources, one name that has remained in high contention is AC Flora’s Dustin Curtis.

Curtis’ Falcons at the Columbia-area school went 9-2 last year.

Dorman plans news conference for this afternoon to name a new head football coach. As previously noted, AC Flora’s Dustin Curtis is a name that, per sources, has had some traction in the search to replace the legendary Dave Gutshall, who retired last month. — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) December 9, 2021

Gutshall led the Cavaliers for 29 seasons and 279 wins.