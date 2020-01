The Dorman Cavaliers are not only chasing a fourth consecutive 5A state title, but also seeing how high they can go on a national level.

The Cavs (18-1, 7-0 in Region 2-5A) moved up to number seven in the MaxPreps national top 25 rankings this past week. They debuted in the top 10 earlier this month at number eight.

Dorman’s only loss came in a pre-Christmas event in Rock Hill to Oak Hill Academy of Virginia, which is rated number two nationally.