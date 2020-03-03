Dorman tries for fourth straight state title

The Dorman Cavaliers and two other area teams met with the media in Columbia Monday looking ahead to this weekend’s state basketball championships.

The Cavaliers face Dutch Fork Friday night for the 5A state title, seeking their fourth consecutive crown, which would tie them for the state record with Calhoun County teams from the first decade of this century.

The CCES girls meet North Charleston at 3:30pm Friday looking for a second straight 2A championship.

Saturday at 10:30am, it’s High Point Academy facing Military Magnet for the 1A crown.