Dorman up to third in MaxPreps

Dorman moved-up a notch in Tuesday’s new release of the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 national rankings behind as the Cavaliers are now third behind number Monteverde Academy (FL) and Grayson High School (GA).

Monday, ESPN pushed the Cavs up a space to number two behind top-ranked Monteverde.

Dorman (25-1) has won 23 straight and is in pursuit of a fourth consecutive 5A state title. They open the postseason Wednesday at home against Greenwood.

The Cavaliers have already received an invitation from the GEICO Nationals tournament (and approval from the South Carolina High School League) in early April in New York City where, as one of eight teams, they’ll play for the national title.

Cavaliers head coach Thomas Ryan has also be named one of five finalists for the Naismith National High School Coach Of The Year. The winner will be announced March 9th in Atlanta.