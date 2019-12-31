Dorman Wins at Beach Ball; Blue Ridge Takes Title; Blacksburg Comes Up Short of Title

At the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, Myles Tate scored 16 points and added 13 assists while Justin Amadi scored a game high 24 points to lead Dorman past St. Francis (GA), 83-66 in semifinal action.

In the Battle of the Border Classic Championship Game at Landrum high school, Blue Ridge held off Chapman, 70-60 as Justin Bailey earned tournament MVP honors.

In the championship game of the Chesnee Roundball Classic, Blacksburg got a game high 35 points from Jackson Gore, but it wasn’t quite enough as Great Falls took the tournament title, 80-75.

