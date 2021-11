Dorman forward Noah Clowney added his name to a banner Alabama recruiting class Monday when he committed to the Crimson Tide over Indiana and Virginia Tech.

He’ll make it official in the upcoming early signing period that begins November 10th.

The 6-10, 215 pounder is a Top 50 prospect and averaged 13 point and eight rebounds per game last season.

He’s the latest player from the Cavaliers program bound for a Division One school.