Dorman’s Hall picks Clemson for his college basketball

The top-rated prospect in South Carolina, Dorman big man P.J. Hall, announced Wednesday afternoon his play his college basketball at Clemson.

The 6-9 Hall, considered the 61st-rated prospect nationally, had also considered Virginia Tech and Florida among his final three.

Hall’s sister Thayer is a volleyball stand-out at Florida. Virginia Tech is coached by former Wofford coach Mike Young, who was a Wofford assistant when Hall’s Dad Jerome played for the Terriers in the early ’90s.

As Hall heads to an ACC school, his teammate, point guard Miles Tate, announced during the summer that he’ll play his college basketball in the BIG EAST at Butler.

Each is able to sign during the early period in November.