Dorman’s Hall trims recruiting list to five

Dorman rising senior big man P.J. Hall announced via Twitter Friday night that he’s reduced a once extensive list of potential colleges to five.

Clemson is the lone in-state school to make the cut. Hall had been recruited by South Carolina as well.

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech also represent the ACC, the latter is where former Wofford coach Mike Young is now head coach. Hall’s Dad Jerome played at Wofford in the early ’90s when Young was a member of the Terriers’ staff.

Tennessee, guided by former Clemson coach Rick Barnes and where Hall has family ties, and Florida, where Hall’s sister Thayer is a volleyball player, round out his list.

Hall has been part of back-to-back state championship teams with the Cavaliers.