Dorman’s P.J. Hall Balances Busy Summer with Recruiting Decisions Looming

Dorman forward P.J. Hall is the number one recruit from the state of South Carolina in the 2020 class and his Cavalier teammate Myles Tate is number two. Hall, Tate, and the rest of their Dorman teammates are taking part in the Camp of Champs basketball team camp this week at the Upward Star Center in Spartanburg.

P.J. tells 7 Sports that he is really enjoying traveling around the country playing basketball this summer while balancing the recruiting process.

His father Jerome tells 7 Sports that P.J. has offers from 24 division one schools and right now prefers Clemson, Virginia Tech, Florida & Tennessee.

