CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Hunter Ensley’s one-out double in the 14th inning scored the go-ahead run to propel No. 9 Tennessee to a 6-5 victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night. The Volunteers, who improved to 2-0 in the regional, upped their record to 40-19. The Tigers, who fell to 1-1 regional and saw their 17-game winning streak come to an end, dropped to 44-18.

Christian Moore lined a solo homer in the fourth inning, then Clemson took the lead on Cam Cannarella’s three-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the fifth inning. Three batters later, Caden Grice lined a run-scoring double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. In the seventh inning, Denton laced a solo homer, then with two outs in the ninth inning, he crushed a three-run homer, his second of the game, to give Tennessee a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Cannarella ripped a two-out double to score the tying run. After Tennessee escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning without allowing a run, Clemson escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the 13th inning without giving up a run. In the 14th inning, Maui Ahuna drew a one-out walk and scored on Ensley’s double to right-center.

Seth Halvorsen (3-3) earned the win, while Casey Tallent (1-1) suffered the loss. Grice pitched 8.2 innings in a starting role, allowing six hits, four runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

The Tigers play Charlotte on Sunday at noon in an elimination game. Clemson is the designated visiting team.