Greenville –

This season the Greenville Drive are on of many minor league teams that uses a pitch clock every game.

The clock was implemented in an effort to speed up the pace of play, and just past the halfway point of the season, it is working. The time of games is down nearly :30 minutes a night with an average game time of just over two hours and thirty minutes.

Pitchers have :14 seconds to throw a pitch and that goes up to :18 seconds with a runner on base. Batters have to be ready to hit with :09 seconds on the clock and have to keep their foot in the batters box between pitches.

While the players and managers have had to make adjustments to the new rules, most say the move is good for the game, even if initially they weren’t a big fan of the idea.