Dalton Rogers, called up to Greenville (33-26) in late-May, turned in a dominant and nearly flawless night from the mound as he posted a hitless six innings for the Drive which included just a solitary walk and a career high 11 strikeouts propelling the Drive to a 5-2 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (32-25) Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

Rogers moved with relative ease and efficiency on the mound needing only three pitches for many at-bats before he collected an out. His efforts were a much-needed reprieve for the Drive after the ‘Hoppers tagged Drive pitchers for 12 runs last night. The Drive responded to Rogers’ dominance by piecing together an 11-hit night with four Drive batters collecting multi-hit games.

Roman Anthony, who made his Drive debut Tuesday night, showed remarkable patience at the plate in the leadoff spot to open the game before feasting on the eighth pitch of his at-bat, sending a towering 440-foot homer to the deepest part of Fluor Field; his first in a Drive uniform.

A second homer would increase the Drive’s lead in the second inning, as Miguel Ugueto tagged a deep fly over the left field wall, his second of the year to boost the Drive lead to 2-0.

As Rogers continued to gobble up ‘Hoppers batters through the third and fourth, the Drive added to the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With two away and two on, Alex Erro slapped a single to right field, scoring Blaze Jordan and Ronald Rosario.

Rogers continued to mow down hitters in the top of the fifth allowing the Drive to post another run in the fifth thanks to Rosario infield single which allowed Jordan to score from third to make it 5-0.

Riding that five-run lead, Rogers would toss one more hitless inning in the sixth before being relieved in the seventh. Brock Bell entered for the Drive recording one out before relinquishing a hit officially ending the Drive’s no-hit bid.

Bell would pitch the lone inning before giving way to Robert Kwiatkowski in the eighth. The ‘Hoppers would get a run back in the eighth thanks to an RBI-single from Ernny Ordonez. But Kwiatkowski would fan two in the inning, preserving the 5-1 lead.

Joey Stock would work the ninth and final inning for the Drive, giving up a sac-fly as the ‘Hoppers drew a run closer. But he’d shut the door, getting a groundout for the final out, giving the Drive a 5-2 victory.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Fluor Field for game three of the six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates.) The series is split, 1-1.