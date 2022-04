Greenville Drive first baseman Joe Davis has achieved a dream: his own bobblehead.

The team will give out a bobblehead of Davis with an replica of the camper in which he lived during the 2021 season, part of which he spent with Greenville.

Davis says he believe he’s the only minor leaguer with his own bobblehead day.

Sunday’s game against Hudson Valley begins at 3:05pm at Fluor Field.

The two teams begin their season-opening series Friday at 7:05pm.