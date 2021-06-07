Drive’s Granberg honored by High A-East

Greenville, S.C. – Devlin Granberg has been named the High-A East Player of the Week for June 1-6, it was announced this morning by Minor League Baseball.

Over five games played and 18 at-bats, Granberg slashed .611/.696/.1.278 with three homers, three doubles, 11 hits and 23 total bases. He drove in nine and scored seven runs.

During that span, the right-hander led all of High-A in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS. He tied for second in hits and doubles, third in total bases, and tied for third in homers and RBI.

Granberg tallied four multi-hit efforts with at least one extra-base hit in three of those contests. He also had two three-RBI games and drove in a run in all five tilts he played in.

On June 4 against Asheville, he registered four hits—setting a new season-standard for hits in a game—with three doubles, one homer and 10 total bases. He drove in three.

In yesterday’s contest, Granberg tallied three hits, with one banging off the Green Monster, one walk and three RBI.