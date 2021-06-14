Drive’s Howlett earns High A East honor

Greenville, S.C. – Brandon Howlett has been named the High-A East Player of the Week for June 7-13, it was announced this morning by Minor League Baseball.

Over six games played, he slashed .391/.462/.826 with four doubles, two homers, nine hits and 19 total bases. He scored five runs and drove in five as well.

During that span, the right-hander finished tied for first in doubles, second in hits, tied for second in hits, tied for third in homers, fourth in slugging and OPS, tied for fourth in runs and OBP and tied for fifth in RBI.

Howlett registered three multi-hit efforts with an extra-base hit in three games. He had hits in four of the six games he played in.

On June 10, he set a new season-standard for hits in a game with four, lashing three doubles.

The following night, Howlett had a double and a home run.

In the series finale on June 12, his seventh inning home run gave the Drive a 2-1 lead to help them win the game and series.