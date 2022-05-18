Greenville Drive centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela had a memorable night in an 11-6 win over Hickory as he became the first player in franchise history to hit for the cycle, and he did it in order.

Rafaela singled in the first inning, doubled in the third, tripled in the seventh, and then homered over the Green Monster in left in the eighth to complete his achievement.

The Drive have existed as a franchise since 2006.

Rafaela finished four-for-five on the night with two runs batted in. He’s hitting .312 on the season and the home run was his eighth of the season.