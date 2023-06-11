Greer –

Making his professional debut, recent Illinois graduate, Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot a final round 65 and defeated veteran Josh Teater on the first playoff hole to win the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Boiling Springs alum Trent Phillips finished tied for 15th at 15-under par.

——

Final Leaderboard

Adrien Dumont de Chassart *          66-67-66-65–264 (-21)

Josh Teater                                       62-65-70-67–264 (-21)

David Skinns                                     61-71-69-65–266 (-19)

Brandon Crick                                   68-66-64-68–266 (-19)

John VanDerLaan                             67-65-71-64–267 (-18)

Carter Jenkins                                   68-68-67-64–267 (-18)