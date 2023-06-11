Greer –
Making his professional debut, recent Illinois graduate, Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot a final round 65 and defeated veteran Josh Teater on the first playoff hole to win the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Boiling Springs alum Trent Phillips finished tied for 15th at 15-under par.
——
Final Leaderboard
Adrien Dumont de Chassart * 66-67-66-65–264 (-21)
Josh Teater 62-65-70-67–264 (-21)
David Skinns 61-71-69-65–266 (-19)
Brandon Crick 68-66-64-68–266 (-19)
John VanDerLaan 67-65-71-64–267 (-18)
Carter Jenkins 68-68-67-64–267 (-18)