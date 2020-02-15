Duplantis of Sweden breaks world pole vault record again

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Armand Duplantis has broken the world pole vault record for the second time in eight days.

The American-born Swede eclipsed his own mark by a centimeter when he vaulted 6.18 meters at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.

Duplantis also broke the record in Torun, Poland last Saturday.

In Scotland, he opened at 5.50 meters and then got over at 5.75.

Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks led at that point, but exited the competition at 5.84.

Duplantis sailed over with his first attempt at 5.84.

With no one else left in the event, he also flew over at 6.00.

The 20-year-old vaulter had the bar moved up to 6.18 and one attempt was all he needed.

