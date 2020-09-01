Early ACC game times announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced the game times and networks for the first two weeks of the 2020 football season.
Also included are the times and networks for four other ACC contests later this season and Notre Dame’s games against ACC opponents that were announced earlier today.
Thursday, Sept. 10
UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 12
Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN
Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)
Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN
Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 19
Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN
Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN
USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)
UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*
Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*
The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN
*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12
Friday, Oct. 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, Oct. 10
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)
Saturday, Oct. 17
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)
Friday, Nov. 6
Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 7
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)
Friday, Nov. 20
Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN