Early Signing Day, 2019

Clemson currently holds the number one ranking by three major services with its signing class as Wednesday marked the opening of the three day early signing period.

The group includes eight players rated as five stars, and two of the top five players overall, including the number one overall prospect, Brian Bresee, a defensive lineman from Maryland.

South Carolina is rated between 15 and 20. The Gamecocks made a splash Wednesday with a commitment from five star defensive lineman Jordan Burch from the Hammond School in Columbia.

Several area players also made their college plans official.