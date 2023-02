Columbia –

Saturday at Dreher High School in Columbia, Eastside defeated Lugoff-Elgin 51-23 to secure an 8th straight state title & 18th championship since 2000.

In 3A, West-Oak beat Aynor 51-15 to win a second straight state title and 7th championship overall.

In 2A, Libery knocked off North Central 66-12 to claim its first ever wrestling state championship.