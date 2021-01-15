ECHL adds games to Swamp Rabbits’ schedule

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Davion Warren had a career-high 34 points as Hampton narrowly beat South Carolina Upstate 69-68. Warren made two free throws with six seconds left for a four-point lead before Dalvin White capped it with his sixth 3-pointer of the game. Chris Shelton had 13 points for Hampton. Dajour Dickens added 10 rebounds. Everette Hammond scored a season-high 21 points for the Spartans. White tied a career high with 20 points. Tommy Bruner had 10 points.

