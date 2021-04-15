Erskine’s regular season finale canceled

DUE WEST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Erskine College football team will not play Saturday’s originally scheduled game with Limestone University due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.



The Flying Fleet were set to take on the Saints at 12 p.m. at nearby J.W. Babb Stadium in Greenwood for their final game of the spring season.



“We believe that the safety of all student-athletes is of the utmost importance,” Director of Athletics, Mark Peeler said. “Because of this, we have decided to cancel Saturday’s Erskine-Limestone football game. We believe this is in the best interest of both programs in regard to safety and well-being of student-athletes. This is a disappointing decision to make but one that is necessary. We have enjoyed our first football season in 70 years and look forward to a bright fall.”



Tickets for Erskine’s regular football season in the fall go on sale July 1, 2021 and can be found by visiting www.erskine.edu/football.



For fans who purchased tickets to the game this Saturday, please refer to our COVID refund policy below:



In the event a game is canceled (not postponed), fans may either:

Do nothing, which designates the face value of your ticket as a contribution to Erskine Football; or

Apply to receive a refund via check, within 30 days of the canceled event, and you will receive a full refund of the face value of your ticket (service and convenience fees cannot be refunded). Failure to make application results in your refund being designated as a gift to Erskine Football.