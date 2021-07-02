Esplin delivers game winning 2-run single in 8th inning of Drive victory

Greenville, S.C. (Greenville Drive) – Trailing, 2-1, in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Drive loaded the bases for Tyler Esplin who grounded a ball through the right side of the infield to plate the tying and go-ahead runs to give Greenville a 3-2 win over Winston-Salem Friday night at Fluor Field.

With one out in the eighth inning, Tyler Dearden stroked a double. Back-to-back walks by Tyreque Reed and Brandon Howlett brought up Esplin who connected on the winning hit.

On the night, the Drive registered six hits, one double. Dearden compiled the only two-hit performance for Greenville, including a double. He also had the only other RBI on the night. Reed, Cam Cannon and Christian Koss tallied the other hits for Greenville.

Jake Wallace earned the win after 2.0 perfect innings in relief. Alex Scherff got the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. After the first inning, the Dash did not get a hit while just two reached base.

Jay Groome started for the Drive and did not factor into the decision. The lefty tossed 6.0 innings, tying a career-high, and allowed two runs on just two hits, one homer and one walk. He fanned a career-high nine hitters.

Declan Cronin was charged with the loss after allowing two earned runs.

The Dash jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Lenyn Sosa two-run homer.

Greenville plated a run in the third inning. With two outs, Koss walked and got to third on a single off the bat of Cannon. A batter later, Dearden lined an RBI single to right to make the score 2-1.

Esplin then gave the Drive the lead with his two-run single to right.

Game five is scheduled for 7:05 pm Saturday night at Fluor Field. The Drive are set to throw Grant Gambrell while the Dash are slated to start Johan Dominguez.