Etienne up for Doak Walker Award

WSPA 7News
by: Pete Yanity
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) sprints into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Clemson running back Travis Etienne was named a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award Wednesday.
Etienne rushed for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns (both Clemson records) in 2018 as a key part of Clemson’s offense.