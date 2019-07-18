Etienne up for Doak Walker Award

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) sprints into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Clemson running back Travis Etienne was named a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award Wednesday.

Etienne rushed for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns (both Clemson records) in 2018 as a key part of Clemson’s offense.

