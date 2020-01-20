1  of  5
Ex-M’s ace Félix Hernández has minor league deal with Braves

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the second inning of a baseball game in Baltimore. Longtime Mariners ace Hernandez reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, that includes an invite to big league spring training. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández has reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves that includes an invite to big league spring training.

The right-hander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster.

Hernández turns 34 in April and is coming off his worst season in the majors.

King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.

Hernández was among the best pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, earning six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award.

